Zanu PF Replaces Mnangagwa

By Political Reporter – The ruling Zanu PF has reportedly started preparing the internal elections of a candidate who would be a successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, putting doubts on the automatic shift of power toward Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Sources within the party confirm that Mnangagwa will conclude his leadership in 2028, as Chiwenga allies successfully blocked the “ED2030” slogan that symbolised support for an extended Mnangagwa rule.

The move to quash the ED2030 slogan unfolded during a heated Harare provincial coordinating committee meeting on Sunday, where Chiwenga’s allies aggressively challenged the party’s stance on Mnangagwa’s long-term vision.

Chiwenga supporters questioned Harare Zanu PF chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa and party national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha on why the slogan was still in circulation, despite Mnangagwa’s October statement that he would not seek re-election.

This firm stance signalled a significant win for Chiwenga’s camp, which has been working to assert its influence and pave the way for new leadership in 2027.

National commissar Machacha attempted to address concerns, affirming that Zanu PF would indeed choose a new leader in 2027 in preparation for the 2028 elections, formally ending Mnangagwa’s tenure.

This confirmation quelled efforts from Mnangagwa loyalists to push for an extended mandate, underscoring Chiwenga’s rising influence within the party.

While Mnangagwa’s supporters argued that his leadership was crucial for Zanu PF’s stability, Chiwenga’s faction appears to have definitively curtailed any aspirations for an extended rule.

The internal battles between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, rooted in the 2017 coup that toppled long-time leader Robert Mugabe, have shaped Zanu PF’s trajectory over the past several years.

Initially, Chiwenga’s military-backed intervention placed Mnangagwa in power, yet the two factions have since diverged on their vision for the party’s future.

Chiwenga’s recent victory reflects his growing dominance and sets the stage for a leadership transition under his influence.

As the dust settles on this latest showdown, Zanu PF is poised to redefine its leadership structure, with Chiwenga now standing as the clear frontrunner to take the party’s reins.

Farai Marapira, the Zanu PF spokesperson, declined to comment on these developments from China, as the implications of Chiwenga’s ascendancy continue to ripple through the party.

