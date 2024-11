ZESA Yoenda Zvine Power

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has acknowledged the worsening power crisis in the country, as prolonged power outages continue to frustrate citizens nationwide.

ZETDC attributed the extended periods of load shedding to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station, which has significantly impacted the country’s power supply.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...