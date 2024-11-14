ZRP Officers Caught Looting Vendor’s Goods During Raid

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers were recently filmed in central Harare looting a street vendor’s goods.

The vendor had fled to avoid arrest.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the officers consuming food items that were confiscated during the raid.

In the footage, the officers can be seen openly “eating” the vendor’s food, including fruits and other perishables.

The actions of the officers have sparked outrage, with many questioning their conduct during official operations.

According to the City of Harare’s bylaws, street vending in undesignated areas is prohibited, making the vendor’s activities subject to law enforcement action.

However, while such goods may be seized during blitzes against illegal vending, they are meant to be destroyed, not consumed by officers.

The law specifically states that confiscated food items such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish should not be eaten by police officers, a point clearly violated in this incident.

Street vendors in Zimbabwe have long faced a tense relationship with law enforcement. Vendors are frequently subjected to raids, with their goods confiscated, their stalls destroyed, and sometimes physical violence.

In many cases, municipal police officers collaborate with members of the ZRP to conduct raids on designated vending areas across the city, leading to tense confrontations.

This latest incident has once again highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by vendors and the questionable conduct of some law enforcement officers during these operations.

Despite repeated calls for more humane treatment of vendors, incidents like this continue to tarnish the relationship between the public and the police.

[VIDEO] ZRP officers were caught on camera eating items from a vendor's stall after the vendor had fled to avoid arrest.

