Cholera Outbreak Hits Zimbabwe Again

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe is grappling with a fresh cholera outbreak, mere months after declaring the end of a previous epidemic that claimed over 700 lives in just 18 months. This latest wave of infection has been confirmed in the Kariba District, where 21 cases have been reported, and one individual has died. Health officials are now scrambling to contain the situation as the country confronts its recurring battle with waterborne diseases.

Dr. Godfrey Muza, the district medical officer for Kariba, outlined the government’s response to the outbreak. In a statement to Voice of America (VOA), he explained the urgent measures being taken to address the crisis:

“We have set up a cholera equipment camp and some oral rehydration points within the affected villages. We are getting assistance from local and regional partners like MSF [Médecins Sans Frontières, or Doctors Without Borders] and UNICEF. Our teams are on the ground doing risk communication and community engagement activities on health promotion, hygiene promotion and assisting the community in terms of improving sanitation.”

These actions come amid growing concerns that Zimbabwe’s persistent cholera outbreaks are symptoms of deeper, systemic issues. Dr. Norman Matara, a member of Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights, called on the government to address the root causes of the disease. In an interview, he pointed out that cholera thrives in environments where access to clean water and proper sanitation is severely limited. He remarked:

“In public health, we often say cholera is a disease of poverty, which mainly affects people with inadequate access to safe water and basic sanitation. In Zimbabwe, we have witnessed perennial cholera outbreaks in recent years, and these outbreaks are being caused by a lack of safe drinking water supply and a broken-down sanitation system which leaves residents in densely populated communities surrounded by flowing sewer.”

Dr. Matara’s remarks highlight a harsh reality: the unsanitary conditions in urban and peri-urban areas, where sewage often runs unchecked, create a breeding ground for the cholera bacteria. He continued:

“This sewer will then contaminate alternative sources of water such as shower wells, streams, rivers, and even boreholes, resulting in people drinking or eating food contaminated with the cholera bacteria.”

While immediate medical intervention is critical, experts argue that a long-term solution lies in addressing the inadequate infrastructure that leaves many Zimbabweans vulnerable to disease. The outbreak in Kariba is a stark reminder of the pressing need for substantial investment in the country’s water and sanitation systems.

As the government and international partners like MSF and UNICEF continue to respond to the crisis, the broader question remains: will Zimbabwe’s ongoing cholera outbreaks be contained, or will they persist as a tragic consequence of infrastructural neglect? Only time will tell, but the urgent call for improved sanitation and water systems remains louder than ever.

