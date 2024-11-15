Contract Fraud Allegations Rock Dorowa Minerals as CEO Faces Legal Battle

Harare, Zimbabwe – Dorowa Minerals CEO, James Chigwende, has been dragged to court on allegations of forging a contract document in a high-stakes business dispute. Chigwende appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who granted him US$300 bail and imposed strict conditions, including a ban on visiting Chemplex Corporation offices for two weeks to allow the State to gather evidence.

The court heard that the case stems from a 90-day fix-and-supply contract initiated by Courage Katiyo, Director of Coursim Investments, for the construction of a greenhouse shade at Dorowa Minerals in Murambinda. The contract, valued at US$77,264.19, was signed on February 20 at Chemplex’s Harare headquarters.

Alleged Forgery Details

According to the State, the contract document was signed by Katiyo and Dorowa Minerals’ then-acting general manager on February 20. However, two witnesses from Dorowa Minerals, Viznet Ruzvezve and Evans Bonde, were at the mine and appended their signatures remotely on February 22. The signed document was later emailed back to Harare, and Katiyo acknowledged receipt of the completed contract.

When contractual breaches occurred, Katiyo terminated the agreement and demanded his payment. The dispute escalated when Chigwende allegedly produced a forged version of the contract document. The altered document falsely indicated that all signatures were appended on February 20, a move designed to vary the terms of the agreement, according to the prosecution.

Katiyo claims that Chigwende not only relied on the forged document to dispute payment but also threatened him with violence, reportedly saying he would shoot him if he persisted in demanding the contractual dues.

Court Orders and Proceedings

Magistrate Mangosi set bail conditions to ensure Chigwende does not interfere with ongoing investigations, including barring him from accessing Chemplex offices where witness statements are being recorded. The State intends to prove that Chigwende unlawfully altered the contract to avoid paying the agreed amount.

The matter has sparked significant interest, with legal experts highlighting the serious implications of forgery and intimidation in corporate disputes. Chigwende faces potential criminal charges that could jeopardize his leadership at Dorowa Minerals if convicted.

The case is set to continue as the State finalizes its investigations.– Ziana

