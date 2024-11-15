ZimEye
If Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique make the mistake of having an Award Seeking “Daddy” name-change-character Journalist, will they retain a clean democracy?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 15, 2024
If Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique make the mistake of having an Award Seeking “Daddy” name-change-character Journalist, will they retain a clean democracy?
Did Chin’ono forget to reveal that Zambia, Botswana, & Mozambique, have no award-winning-journalist or any “name change” Daddy character daily using journalismconfuse their population, and run a government in exile after lying that the @UKinZimbabwe conducted a criminal records… https://t.co/NcONgDU9FS— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 14, 2024
Did Chin’ono forget to reveal that Zambia, Botswana, & Mozambique, have no award-winning-journalist or any “name change” Daddy character daily using journalismconfuse their population, and run a government in exile after lying that the @UKinZimbabwe conducted a criminal records… https://t.co/NcONgDU9FS