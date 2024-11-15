Man(41) Bashes Own Mom Over Cash

By A Correspondent

In a shocking incident, Munetsi Munemo, a 41-year-old man from Murape Village in Dema, was convicted of physically abusing his 70-year-old mother, Shupikai Munemo. The altercation occurred when Munetsi’s mother refused to give his son money for Civvies Day at school.

On Friday, at around 7 am, Munetsi sent his child to ask his mother for money, but she replied that she had none. Enraged, Munetsi woke his mother up, pointed at her, and punched her in the mouth.

During the trial, Munetsi justified his actions, stating that he didn’t have money to give his child and wanted his mother to provide it instead.

The court initially sentenced Munetsi to eight months in prison, with four months suspended on the condition that he wouldn’t commit a similar crime within the next five years.

The remaining four months were converted to 280 hours of community service.

This sentence aims to hold Munetsi accountable for his actions while also providing an opportunity for rehabilitation.

