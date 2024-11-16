Bafana Bafana Secure 2025 AFCON Qualification

Sports Correspondent
Seven more teams have secured their spots for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals following the latest round of qualifying matches on Thursday.
Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, and Gabon all confirmed their places at next year’s tournament with strong performances during Matchday 5.
Defending champions Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea had already booked their tickets to the finals after Wednesday’s fixtures.
The qualifying matches for AFCON 2025 will continue today, with the campaign set to enter its final round this weekend.
As of now, 15 teams have officially qualified for the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations:
Morocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Algeria
DR Congo
Senegal
Egypt
Angola
Equatorial Guinea
Ivory Coast
Uganda
South Africa
Gabon
Tunisia
Nigeria