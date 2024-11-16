Bafana Bafana Secure 2025 AFCON Qualification

Sports Correspondent

Seven more teams have secured their spots for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals following the latest round of qualifying matches on Thursday.

Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, and Gabon all confirmed their places at next year’s tournament with strong performances during Matchday 5.

Defending champions Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea had already booked their tickets to the finals after Wednesday’s fixtures.

The qualifying matches for AFCON 2025 will continue today, with the campaign set to enter its final round this weekend.

As of now, 15 teams have officially qualified for the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations:

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Algeria

DR Congo

Senegal

Egypt

Angola

Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast

Uganda

South Africa

Gabon

Tunisia

Nigeria

