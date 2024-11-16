Police Arrest South Africa’s Soccer Chief

Sports Correspondent

Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association (SAFA) and a key figure in securing South Africa’s 2010 FIFA World Cup, has been arrested on charges of fraud and theft.

Jordaan is accused of misappropriating approximately R1.3 million ($72,372) of SAFA funds to personally benefit from hiring a public relations firm and a private security company.

The arrest follows a raid in March by South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit at SAFA’s offices, where various electronic devices and documents were seized for further investigation. According to police spokesperson Katlego Mogale, the inquiry led to Jordaan’s detention, along with another official and a businessman.

Jordaan, who played a pivotal role in bringing the World Cup to Africa, is scheduled to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday alongside his co-accused.

