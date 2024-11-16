Top Zanu PF Official Suspended Over 2030 Mnangagwa Anenge Achipo Slogan

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF’s Harare Provincial Chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, has been suspended for allegedly promoting the “ED2030” slogan, which refers to a push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election campaign for the year 2030.

The suspension was confirmed in a statement from provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson, dated November 14.

Masimirembwa’s suspension comes amid growing tensions within the party, particularly over campaign messaging.

This follows a recent attack on Masimirembwa’s offices at the Zimbabwe Legal Institute on Herbert Chitepo Street, where a petrol bomb was thrown, leaving a security guard with serious burns.

Details surrounding the motive behind both the slogan promotion and the attack remain unclear, as the party continues to investigate.

