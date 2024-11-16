Will Mnangagwa’s SADC Address the Regional Crisis in Mozambique?

By A Correspondent

As President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to chair the Extraordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit next week, the focus will be on critical regional challenges, including the future of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), recent elections in Mozambique and Botswana, and the upcoming polls in Namibia.

However, despite these pressing issues, the summit’s potential to address ongoing regional setbacks, particularly in Mozambique, remains in doubt, given the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) track record of inaction in the face of escalating crises.

The SAMIDRC mission, which has been tasked with supporting the DRC government in stabilizing the volatile eastern region, will be a central topic. As its mandate nears expiration at the end of December, SADC leaders will likely review the mission’s progress and consider renewing its mandate.

The situation in the DRC, however, continues to deteriorate, with militia violence and instability persisting in the region.

This ongoing failure to curb conflict raises serious questions about SADC’s effectiveness under Mnangagwa’s leadership, especially given the organization’s past shortcomings in addressing similar crises.

At the same time, recent elections in Mozambique have drawn significant attention.

Held on October 9, these polls were marred by allegations of electoral irregularities, and concerns about the ruling party’s control over the process persist. SADC’s response to these concerns, particularly in Mozambique, has been underwhelming.

The regional body has repeatedly failed to take meaningful action when member states experience political instability or military setbacks, such as in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, where insurgency and violence continue to plague the country.

Despite SADC’s purported mission of promoting peace and stability in the region, it has been slow to intervene in these critical situations, often opting for dialogue over direct action.

This lack of urgency raises doubts about the body’s commitment to resolving regional crises.

SADC’s history of sluggish responses to electoral disputes and security challenges in member states casts a long shadow over any potential breakthroughs at the upcoming summit.

Will Mnangagwa’s leadership prompt a renewed commitment to regional stability, or will SADC once again fail to address the root causes of conflict in Mozambique and beyond?

As regional leaders gather on November 16 for the summit’s start, the agenda will include the usual bureaucratic procedures: meetings of senior officials, ministerial committees, and technical sessions. But these gatherings will likely do little to alter the status quo.

The real test will be whether SADC is prepared to take decisive action, not just issue statements of concern, when it comes to the escalating crises in Mozambique and the broader region.

With challenges mounting in Mozambique and other neighboring countries, the summit presents an opportunity for SADC to demonstrate genuine leadership.

However, given its track record under Mnangagwa’s tenure, many are left questioning whether this regional bloc will ever rise to the occasion in meaningful ways.

