Zanu PF Denies Rigging Polls In Mozambique

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu, has strongly denied claims that the ruling party is involved in the ongoing political unrest and election manipulation in Mozambique, despite mounting evidence suggesting otherwise.

The allegations of vote-rigging, reportedly linked to Zanu PF, have raised serious concerns about the party’s influence in neighbouring countries, including Mozambique, South Africa, and Botswana.

In a statement issued to the press on Thursday, Mpofu unequivocally rejected any involvement in the chaotic political situation in Mozambique.

“The party respects the sovereignty of other nations and lacks the capacity or intent to interfere in their elections,” Mpofu declared.

He further dismissed the claims as “desperate attempts to tarnish the party’s reputation,” framing them as part of a broader narrative aimed at undermining Zanu PF’s standing both domestically and abroad.

While Zanu PF maintains its innocence, several reports and political analysts point to suspicious patterns of influence across Southern Africa. Specifically, the party has been implicated in attempts to manipulate election outcomes, a move that critics argue is an extension of its broader regional ambitions.

In Mozambique, allegations of vote rigging and electoral interference have been traced back to various political figures with ties to the ruling Zimbabwean party.

Mpofu, however, emphasized Zanu PF’s focus on its own domestic agenda, underscoring the party’s dedication to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.

“Our priorities lie in advancing Zimbabwe’s economic progress and development. We remain focused on improving the livelihoods of our people and tackling our internal challenges,” he said.

Despite this assertion, the persistence of the allegations in neighbouring countries has led to skepticism regarding Zanu PF’s role in regional politics. Political observers argue that while Mpofu’s denial might be rooted in a desire to deflect attention from potentially damaging revelations, the accusations cannot be dismissed lightly.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...