Chamisa Sounds War Cry Against Zanu PF Regime

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, has called on citizens to remain steadfast in the face of ongoing challenges, emphasizing that the fight for change is far from over. Despite the setbacks caused by the ruling Zanu PF party, Chamisa remains confident that a better future is within reach.

In a powerful statement released last week, Chamisa urged the nation to continue their struggle, insisting that “all sacrifices are never in vain.” He encouraged Zimbabweans to “trust the process” as they work toward political and social transformation, adding, “It’s separation time. We will see our celebration day!”

Chamisa’s message resonated with those who have been disillusioned by the current regime, offering hope that change is not only possible but imminent.

As the opposition leader continues to rally support for his cause, his words remind the public that despite the difficulties, victory is achievable.

