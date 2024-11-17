Citizens Slam Naming of Clinic After Auxillia Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

In a move that has sparked controversy, Vice President Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi recently commissioned the Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Clinic in Chirape, Gokwe, which was named in honor of Zimbabwe’s First Lady. While government officials have hailed the clinic as a testament to the First Lady’s philanthropic work, many citizens have voiced their disapproval of the clinic’s naming, questioning the appropriateness of honoring a political figure with a public health facility.

The modern clinic, built with state-of-the-art facilities, was constructed to enhance access to quality healthcare in rural Zimbabwe. According to Mohadi, the clinic is a symbol of the government’s commitment to improving health services across the country, particularly in remote areas. “The Second Republic continues to guarantee access to quality health services for the citizenry,” Mohadi stated during the opening ceremony, reinforcing the government’s narrative of working to expand healthcare infrastructure.

However, the naming of the clinic after Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa has not been well-received by all. Many Zimbabweans feel uncomfortable with the practice of naming public institutions after political figures, especially when such decisions appear to serve personal or familial interests. Critics argue that naming a clinic after the First Lady could be seen as an attempt to consolidate power and project a dynastic image for the ruling elite.

One Gokwe resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concerns about the implications of such a move. “While we appreciate the clinic and the services it will provide, it is troubling to see public resources being used to honor one person, especially when the country faces so many challenges,” they said. “Shouldn’t we be focusing on building a healthcare system that serves all Zimbabweans, not just a few elites?”

Others have raised questions about the ethics of naming government-funded infrastructure after a sitting political figure. “It seems inappropriate to name a clinic after the First Lady. Public services should be about serving the people, not about creating monuments to individuals who are already in power,” said another local resident.

In response to the criticism, government spokespersons have defended the decision, emphasizing that the clinic is a recognition of Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa’s extensive charity work, particularly in healthcare. The First Lady has been involved in numerous philanthropic initiatives, from providing medical assistance to vulnerable communities to spearheading efforts in child and maternal health.

Despite these justifications, the naming controversy highlights a growing tension between the ruling elite and ordinary citizens, who often feel disconnected from the political decisions that affect their daily lives. As the debate continues, questions about the transparency of public projects and the prioritization of citizens’ needs remain at the forefront of the national discourse.

For many Zimbabweans, the Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Clinic is a reminder of the broader concerns surrounding governance, the allocation of resources, and the role of political figures in shaping public life. While the clinic may bring much-needed healthcare services to the area, the manner in which it has been named underscores the challenges Zimbabwe faces in balancing political recognition with genuine public service.

