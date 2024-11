Police Recover Stolen Vehicle in Shamva

Spread the love

On 13 November 2024, police in Shamva recovered a Toyota Hiace kombi (registration number AGJ 2458), which had been stolen from Mbare, Harare by 42-year-old Simbarashe Musariri. The vehicle was intercepted at a security checkpoint located at the 87-kilometre peg along the Harare-Shamva-Madziva Road, near the Bindura turnoff.

The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...