Zanu PF Hardliners Lose Sleep Over Instability in Mozambique

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has expressed growing concern over the worsening security situation in neighboring Mozambique, warning that the crisis poses a direct threat to both Zimbabwe’s national interests and regional security.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for Junior Staff Course Number 81 at the Zimbabwe Staff College in Harare on Friday, November 15, Muchinguri-Kashiri highlighted the instability in Mozambique as a significant challenge, particularly following the recent general elections in the country.

She noted that the turmoil has the potential to undermine Zimbabwe’s economic development and broader regional stability.

“We continue to monitor with great concern the security threats prevailing in the region, particularly in Mozambique and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). We are following these security developments with a keen eye,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said during her address.

The Minister emphasized that Mozambique’s security situation is critical for Zimbabwe, given the country’s dependence on its neighbor as a vital gateway to the sea.

She explained, “Mozambique is a crucial gateway for Zimbabwe to access the sea. Therefore, the security of the region is a vital concern for our country’s economic and strategic interests.”

Muchinguri-Kashiri’s remarks come at a time when the political situation in Mozambique is increasingly unstable. Allegations of widespread electoral fraud in the country’s October 9 general elections have sparked a wave of protests against the ruling FRELIMO party, which has been in power since Mozambique’s independence.

The protests have added to the growing unrest in a country already grappling with insurgent violence and economic challenges.

The escalating crisis in Mozambique, combined with the political and security instability in the region, has put Zimbabwe on edge, as the two countries share significant trade and transport routes. Muchinguri-Kashiri’s comments reflect the growing anxiety within the Zimbabwean government over the potential spillover effects from Mozambique’s unrest.

“We must remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring that the security challenges in our neighboring countries do not adversely affect Zimbabwe’s peace and prosperity,” Muchinguri-Kashiri concluded, signaling that Zimbabwe’s leadership is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to take necessary steps to protect the country’s interests.

As Mozambique grapples with post-election instability and the ongoing threat of insurgent groups in the northern regions, Zimbabwe’s concerns over its neighbor’s security and political trajectory are likely to intensify.

The situation highlights the broader regional instability and underscores the importance of coordinated efforts to address security challenges in southern Africa.

