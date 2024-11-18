Gold Panic In Manhidze

By Business Reporter- A gold rush has erupted in Manhidze, Chirumhanzu district, in the Midlands Province, exposing what appears to be a long-running cover-up by Chinese miners claiming to be extracting iron ore in the area.

The discovery of gold has sparked a frenzy among locals, drawing people from as far as Mvuma and Chivhu to the site.

Last week, villagers stumbled upon gold deposits, leading to a rapid influx of fortune seekers.

However, the authorities have since stepped in, with police cordoning off the area and preventing locals from accessing the precious metal.

This has only fueled suspicions about the true nature of operations in Manhidze, particularly given the presence of Chinese firms that have long claimed they were mining iron ore.

The incident bears eerie similarities to the Chiadzwa diamond saga of 2007 in Marange, Manicaland Province, where villagers discovered diamonds.

Initially benefiting locals, the discovery quickly turned into a nightmare as the government deployed the military to suppress artisanal miners violently.

Soldiers were accused of brutalising villagers, forcing them out of the diamond-rich area, and seizing control of the mining operations.

Reports later emerged implicating the military in widespread looting of the Chiadzwa diamonds, with the proceeds allegedly used to fund various clandestine activities, including the 2017 military coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and brought President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

The parallels between Manhidze and Chiadzwa raise questions about the government’s ability—or willingness—to safeguard natural resources for the benefit of citizens.

In both cases, foreign firms, particularly Chinese companies, have been a common thread, often sparking accusations of complicity in resource exploitation.

Observers have long criticised the opaque nature of Zimbabwe’s extractive industries, where corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of transparency have allowed elites and foreign interests to profit. At the same time, ordinary citizens are excluded from the wealth generated by the country’s natural resources.

