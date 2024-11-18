Munetsi, Takwara Out Of Clash With Cameroon

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national team has announced the exclusion of two players from their squad for the upcoming trip to Cameroon.

The Warriors will face the Indomitable Lions in their final Group J match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Gerald Takwara and Marshall Munetsi have been dropped from the squad.

Takwara sustained a shoulder injury during Friday’s 1-1 draw against Kenya in Polokwane, South Africa, and will not be available for selection. Meanwhile, Munetsi, though not injured, has been released from the squad following Zimbabwe’s qualification for the 2025 AFCON.

The match against Cameroon is scheduled for Tuesday at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, with kick-off set for 3:00 PM CAT.

