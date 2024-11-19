Chitungwiza Central Hospital Hit By Power Crisis

By A Correspondent

The situation at Chitungwiza Central Hospital has become critical, as the facility has been plunged into a total power blackout with no backup power available. Eyewitnesses and reports from the hospital reveal that both patients and staff are resorting to using their mobile phones as makeshift flashlights to navigate the darkened corridors.

“Patients and staff have no choice but to use their phones as torches,” one source at the hospital shared. “The conditions here are very concerning, especially for those in critical care.”

Zimbabwe has been grappling with persistent power shortages for some time, largely due to a combination of factors, including low water levels at the Kariba Dam, which is crucial for the country’s hydroelectric power generation. The national grid’s capacity has been further strained by ongoing issues at the country’s key power stations.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) acknowledged the power crisis and explained that the situation had been worsened by technical faults at the Hwange Power Station.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders that the national power grid is currently experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station,” the statement read. “This has been further compounded by low generation capacity at Kariba Power Station, resulting from low water levels.”

The power utility assured the public that its technical teams were working to resolve the issue. “Our technical teams are actively working to resolve the fault at Hwange to minimize the impact on our customers. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” ZETDC said.

Despite these efforts, the ongoing power shortages continue to have a severe impact on critical facilities such as Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where reliable electricity is essential for patient care. The hospital’s management and staff are calling for urgent interventions to restore power and ensure the safety and well-being of patients.

