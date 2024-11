Zim’s Sakhile Dube Shines At Miss Universe Pageant

Zimbabwean beauty Sakhile Dube has earned a spot in the semifinals of the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant in Mexico, standing out among the 30 finalists vying for the crown. While she narrowly missed making it into the top 12, her performance in the competition is still a remarkable achievement, showcasing her poise and talent on the global stage… By A Correspondent

