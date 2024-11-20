Fire Destroys Motor Vehicle

By A Correspondent

The Gwanda Fire Brigade faced significant challenges while attempting to put out a fire that consumed a Toyota Runx outside Gwanda town, near the NSSA complex along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, on Monday afternoon.

According to Chronicle, the fire brigade struggled when their rear water pump malfunctioned and failed to load water. In a desperate attempt to control the blaze, they resorted to using a small dish provided by a well-wisher, alongside a suction hose to collect water from a nearby source. This improvisation frustrated onlookers, who could only watch as the fire spread uncontrollably.

The vehicle, which was en route from Beitbridge to Gwanda, is believed to have experienced a mechanical issue. The driver had engaged a mechanic to address the fault, but while repairs were underway, the car unexpectedly caught fire.

Despite the fire brigade’s efforts, the vehicle was ultimately destroyed by the flames.

