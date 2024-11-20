Fresh Bid to Block Chiwenga Presidency

By A Correspondent

A fresh power struggle has emerged within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, with sources revealing a concerted effort to block Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s potential rise to the presidency in 2028.

According to insiders at the party’s headquarters, Jongwe House, a faction is now advocating for the elevation of a woman to the top post in the party, intensifying the already complex political dynamics within the ruling party.

The constitution stipulates that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has held the presidency since 2017, is due to step down in 2028 after completing his two terms in office.

This has opened the door for a fierce battle for succession, with Vice President Chiwenga long considered a strong contender to take over. However, the latest developments suggest that the fight for the top spot is far from settled.

Sources within Zanu PF claim that a faction at Jongwe House is now actively working to prevent Chiwenga from assuming the presidency. Instead, the faction is pushing for the elevation of a woman, with current party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri emerging as a key figure in the race. “There are powerful forces within the party who believe that it is time for a woman to lead Zanu PF.

Oppah Muchinguri has the experience, the loyalty, and the stature to lead the party into the future,” a senior Zanu PF official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The drive to push for female leadership in Zanu PF is part of a broader strategy to present a more inclusive and modern image of the party, which has been under criticism for its male-dominated leadership.

Muchinguri, who has held various key positions in the party and government, including Minister of Defence and War Veterans, is seen as a seasoned politician with strong support among party loyalists.

“Oppah has been with the party from the very beginning, and she has consistently demonstrated her leadership qualities,” one Zanu PF source at Jongwe House stated.

“She is a true comrade who understands the party’s roots, its struggles, and its vision. She has earned the right to lead.”

Vice President Chiwenga, a former army general, has long been seen as Mnangagwa’s natural successor.

His military background and role in the coup that led to the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe in 2017 have solidified his position within the party’s top ranks.

However, Chiwenga’s path to the presidency is now clouded by internal party rivalries and an emerging push for a female leader.

“Chiwenga has made it clear that he wants to take over in 2028. He has built a strong base of support among the military and security sectors, but the party is divided.

Not everyone is convinced that he should be the one to lead after Mnangagwa,” one party source revealed.

Muchinguri, who has been described by some insiders as the “most powerful woman in Zanu PF,” has been building her profile as a potential successor to Mnangagwa.

In recent months, she has ramped up her public appearances and engagement with party members, while also positioning herself as a bridge between the old guard of Zanu PF and the new generation of leaders.

“Oppah is not only a loyal member of Zanu PF but also a strong advocate for the party’s values,” one party insider commented.

“She has the political savvy to unite the factions and provide a stable leadership transition after Mnangagwa.

The idea that Chiwenga could just step into the presidency without a proper contest is not sitting well with many in the party.”

As Zimbabwe approaches the end of Mnangagwa’s second term, the battle for control of Zanu PF appears set to intensify. With Chiwenga’s supporters vowing to defend his right to the presidency, and Muchinguri’s camp pushing for a historic change in leadership, the coming years promise to be a defining period for the ruling party.

“The fight for Zanu PF’s leadership after 2028 is not just about the presidency, it’s about the future direction of the party,” one party official concluded.

“Whoever assumes the top post will need to unite the factions, manage the generational transition, and ensure the party remains strong going forward.

Oppah Muchinguri is well-placed to do that, and it’s clear that she has the support of many in the party.”

