Heads of State Snub Mnangagwa Summit?

By A Correspondent

Only four of the 15 Heads of State are expected to attend the SADC Extraordinary Summit, which will be chaired by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare.

Confirmed attendees include Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Madagascar’s President Andry Nirina Rajoelina, and Botswana’s newly inaugurated President Duma Gideon Boko.

This will mark Boko’s first SADC summit since taking office on October 30, according to a government source.

