List Of Teams For Morocco 2025 AFCON

The following teams have secured their spots for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be held in Morocco:

Morocco (Host) Burkina Faso Cameroon Algeria DR Congo Senegal Egypt Angola Equatorial Guinea Côte d’Ivoire Uganda South Africa Gabon Tunisia Nigeria Comoros Zambia Mali Zimbabwe Botswana Mozambique Tanzania Benin Sudan

