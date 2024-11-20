Support Victims Of Road Traffic Accidents

On November 17th, 2024, we observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This day serves as a moment to:
Remember those who have lost their lives or sustained serious injuries in road traffic incidents and recognize the invaluable efforts of emergency services;
Support road traffic victims and their families, advocating for greater assistance and resources;
Act to promote evidence-based strategies to prevent future road traffic fatalities and injuries.
We extend our best wishes to all those organizing commemorative events worldwide and hope for meaningful and impactful gatherings.
