Wicknell Chivayo Gives Veteran Broadcaster Cash, Vehicle

DRIVEN BY LOVE AND SYMPATHY…my attention has been drawn to a heartfelt plea after watching this heartbreaking video from Simon “Pashoma” Ncube, a former ZBC RADIO DJ who served our NATIONAL BROADCASTER with passion and dedication for many years.

I remember when I was young PASHOMA NCUBE was a HOUSEHOLD NAME on Radio 2 (now Radio Zimbabwe), and many of us grew up listening to him.

To now see him living in DESPAIR, without the PENSION he rightfully earned, is both painful and DEPLORABLE.

The video, showing him on CRUTCHES and in visibly difficult conditions, left me deeply moved. It is devastating to witness someone who was once an ICON of Zimbabwean radio now struggling in such destitute circumstances.

One simple thing that got my attention to your written message on X was your reference to our “BELOVED PRESIDENT”, His Excellency President E.D. MNANGAGWA. As someone whose love and loyalty to the PRESIDENT and his VISIONARY LEADERSHIP runs deep, your acknowledgment of his role in empowering indigenous Zimbabweans through the LAND REFORM PROGRAM resonates deeply with me. This acknowledgment that connected to our PRESIDENT’S LEGACY has been a significant factor in my decision to assist you. Your recognition of the transformative impact of his leadership aligns with my core values and the principles I uphold.

In addition, your situation demanded my attention for other EXCEPTIONAL reasons. You served ZBC for many years but could not benefit from your PENSION due to the ILLEGAL SANCTIONS imposed on Zimbabwe, which have CRIPPLED our economy. You are also in CHIKOMBA WEST, CHIVHU, so uri HOMEBOY wangu as I also come from GANDAMI, Chivhu. Your living conditions and the fact that you are on crutches, uncertain if from a permanent disability or an accident, make it clear that you need URGENT HELP. Seeing someone of your stature in such a state left me no choice but to extend this ONCE-OFF and EXCEPTIONAL gesture.

To assist you, on Monday next week please go and see my lawyer, MR. SIKHUMBUZO MPOFU of MUNANGATE AND ASSOCIATES in Harare, who will give you USD20,000 in CASH.

He will also take you to ENTERPRISE CAR SALE, where MADZIBABA CHIPAGA will let you choose a SINGLE CAB truck valued at no more than USD15,000 to support your farming activities and improve your mobility.

Please ensure whoever is going to be your driver has a valid LICENSE and can assist you in driving back to Chikomba safely.

I wish I would have seen you and handover my SMALL donation but I am currently in PARIS on a business trip and unable to personally meet you. However, please use the resources WISELY, as I will not be able to assist you any further.

Tengai Mombe dzeku rimisa ne ma farm implements ne FERTILIZER ne mbeu and everything necessary for you to use the LAND given to you by the GOVERNMENT productively.

I hope to see a video in the NEAR future, showing how you have transformed your farm.

May this gesture serve as a reminder of the importance of UNITY, PRODUCTIVITY, and EMPOWERMENT as we honor the vision of our BELOVED PRESIDENT and strive for a BETTER ZIMBABWE.

Source : Wicknell Chivayo

