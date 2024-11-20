ZIFA to Host Trials for U-17 Girls National Team Ahead of COSAFA Championship

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) will conduct trials for the Under-17 Girls National Team in preparation for the upcoming COSAFA U-17 Girls Championship, which is set to take place in Maputo, Mozambique, from December 4-13, 2024.

The trials will be held on November 23-24, 2024, in Harare.

To be eligible, players must have been born between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2010.

The registration deadline is Wednesday at 4 pm CAT.

