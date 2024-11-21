Auxillia’s Controversial PhD Thesis Title Revealed

By Political Reporter- The state media released the title of Auxillia Mnangagwa, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Tourism and Hospitality Management thesis title, after pressure from the public.

Auxilia got the PhD on Thursday at Midlands State University (MSU), which she was given by his husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who serves as the Chancellor of all state universities.

The thesis, titled “The Efficiency of Hotels in Zimbabwe: Data Envelopment Analysis Approach,” has ignited widespread criticism and comparisons to the notorious PhD scandal involving Grace Mugabe.

Critics have questioned the legitimacy of Auxillia’s academic credentials, noting the absence of public records indicating her completion of a bachelor’s degree—a fundamental requirement for postgraduate studies.

The episode evokes memories of 2014 when the University of Zimbabwe controversially awarded former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD in Sociology.

That degree became synonymous with academic fraud after her dissertation was found missing from university archives. Many viewed the move as a ploy to bolster her political image.

Similarly, Auxillia’s PhD has drawn sharp scrutiny.

While state media claims she holds a degree from Switzerland and a master’s degree from MSU, critics dismiss these as a convenient cover for nepotism.

The timing and circumstances of her academic achievement have fueled suspicions of political influence, with detractors labelling it a calculated propaganda stunt rather than a legitimate scholarly accomplishment.

Observers have expressed concerns about the deep politicization of Zimbabwe’s academic institutions. Under Mnangagwa’s leadership, state universities have been accused of prioritizing loyalty over merit, using degrees as tools to reward political allies and enhance public profiles.

Auxillia’s PhD overshadowed other significant achievements at the ceremony, including that of renowned artist Albert Nyathi, who earned a Master of Philosophy in Ethnomusicology.

Instead of celebrating academic milestones, discussions were dominated by the First Lady’s controversial accolade.

This latest scandal has further eroded confidence in Zimbabwe’s higher education system, with citizens questioning the integrity of academic processes.

Critics argue that such blatant abuses of power undermine the value of genuine academic achievements, leaving the nation’s universities mired in controversy and distrust.

