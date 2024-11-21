Road Watch
Spare A Moment For Victims Of Road Traffic Accidents
21 November 2024
On November 17th, 2024, we observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This day serves as a moment to:

Remember those who have lost their lives or sustained serious injuries in road traffic incidents and recognize the invaluable efforts of emergency services;

Support road traffic victims and their families, advocating for greater assistance and resources;

Act to promote evidence-based strategies to prevent future road traffic fatalities and injuries.

We extend our best wishes to all those organizing commemorative events worldwide and hope for meaningful and impactful gatherings.

WDoR2024 #RememberSupportAct #ThatDay

Produced by
Safety and Victims Advocacy Foundation (The Gambia)

https://www.facebook.com/safetyvictimsadvocacy?mibextid=ZbWKwL

In collaboration with The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563306338020&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Instagram : traff.icpulse

X: @TPulsezim

LinkedIn : Traffic Pulse

email :[email protected]