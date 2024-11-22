2024 Chibuku Super Cup Final: Ngezi Platinum Stars Face Dynamos

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Premier Soccer League has announced the details for the highly anticipated 2024 Chibuku Super Cup final, where Ngezi Platinum Stars will take on defending champions Dynamos.

This fixture, a repeat of last season’s final, will serve as the grand finale of the 2024 Zimbabwean top-flight season.

The match is scheduled for 30 November at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, a week after the conclusion of the Castle Lager Premiership. Kick-off is set for 2:30 pm CAT.

Ticket prices are as follows: $3 for the Rest of the Ground, $5 for the Grand Stand, and $10 for the Lower VIP section. The VVIP section will be accessible by invitation only.

In an effort to boost fan attendance, renowned musician Alick Macheso will perform before the match.

The winner of this year’s final will secure Zimbabwe’s spot in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...