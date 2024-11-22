Chiwenga Snubs ED, Opens Own Elite Boarding School Behind His Boss

By Political Reporter – The growing rift between Zimbabwe’s top political leaders was on display Thursday as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga opened a private boarding school in Wedza, Mashonaland East. At the same time, President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the controversial awarding of a PhD to his wife, Auxillia, at Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru.

Chiwenga inaugurated NorthEnd High School, a prestigious institution in his home area, showing his intent to strengthen his base of influence as he reportedly positions himself for the presidency.

The controversial Youth Minister Tino Machakaire was among the event attendees who praised the Vice President.

Machakaire took to social media to highlight the event, posting:

“I would like to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to Honourable Vice President (Rtd) Gen C.G.D.N Chiwenga for officially opening NorthEnd High School – a private boarding school in Wedza today. Thank you to Mr. Mukono for such a wonderful initiative. This is the development that we need as Hwedza.”

The public display of divergent priorities exhibits the simmering tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, who orchestrated the 2017 coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe.

While the two initially appeared united in their leadership

of Zanu PF, cracks began to surface almost immediately after Mnangagwa assumed the presidency.

Chiwenga, a former military chief and key coup architect, was instrumental in Mnangagwa’s rise.

However, the general’s expectations of wielding significant power within the administration were reportedly unmet, as Mnangagwa consolidated control, sidelining key military allies and favouring his loyalists in government.

Over the years, factional battles in Zanu PF have intensified, with Chiwenga’s perceived ambitions to ascend to the presidency putting him at odds with the Mnangagwa faction.

Chiwenga, on the other hand, is backed by serving top junta and war veterans.

Both leaders have battled health issues, adding a layer of uncertainty to the power dynamic.

Chiwenga’s frequent trips to China for medical treatment have not dampened speculation about his presidential aspirations.

Similarly, Mnangagwa, facing age and health-related concerns, has sought to entrench his power, including through controversial political manoeuvres like Auxillia’s recent PhD award, which critics see as a bid to bolster the Mnangagwa family’s political stature.

