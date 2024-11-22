Date Announced for ZIFA Executive Committee Elections

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has officially set the date for the upcoming ZIFA Executive Committee elections. The Elective Congress is scheduled for January 25, 2024.

The elections will take place under new regulations introduced by FIFA, which include several changes to the eligibility requirements for candidates. Notably, candidates must now possess a minimum of five O-level passes, including a pass in English.

The nomination process is currently open, with nomination forms available on the ZIFA website, at the ZIFA NC offices in Milton Park, and at ZIFA House.

In a statement, ZIFA said: “We are pleased to announce that nominations for the ZIFA Executive Committee Elections are now open. The election will be conducted according to the Elections Roadmap, the ZIFA Statutes 2024, and the ZIFA Electoral Code 2024.”

The election process will culminate in the Elective Ordinary Congress on January 25, 2024.

