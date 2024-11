Excessive Speed: A Major Danger on Our Roads

Excessive speed is a dangerous behavior on our roads.

When you’re going too fast, you can’t keep up with the road.

Let’s slow down and save lives.

DriveSafe #RoadSafety

Produced by

Safety and Victims Advocacy Foundation (The Gambia)

https://www.facebook.com/safetyvictimsadvocacy?mibextid=ZbWKwL

In collaboration with The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563306338020&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Instagram : traff.icpulse

X: @TPulsezim

LinkedIn : Traffic Pulse

email :[email protected]

