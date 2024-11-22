Mnangagwa Sends Zanu PF Veterans to Campaign for SWAPO

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

As the political tides shift across Southern Africa, Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, is actively seeking to maintain influence in the region by supporting its revolutionary counterparts.

In a move that underscores the solidarity among liberation movements, a ZANU PF delegation, led by Secretary for War Veterans League Douglas Mahiya and Deputy Secretary for Commissariat Webster Shamu, arrived in Namibia on Thursday to campaign for the ruling South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO).

The visit comes ahead of Namibia’s upcoming elections on November 27, where SWAPO is seeking to secure another term in office.

In a statement issued by ZANU PF, the delegation’s mission is described as one of solidarity with SWAPO, which, like ZANU PF, emerged from the liberation struggle against colonial and apartheid-era powers.

“They joined other revolutionary sister parties in solidarity with SWAPO ahead of the scheduled November 27 elections,” the statement reads.

The delegation’s activities included a visit to Namibia’s Heroes Acre and National Museum, landmarks that hold historical significance for the country’s liberation struggle.

The move comes at a time when the political landscape in Southern Africa is shifting.

Revolutionary parties like ZANU PF and SWAPO, which once commanded overwhelming popular support, are now facing growing challenges to their dominance.

These parties, often described as “revolutionary sister parties,” are increasingly desperate to cling to power amid rising waves of political change, as younger generations demand greater accountability and reforms.

In Zimbabwe, ZANU PF has faced mounting pressure from both domestic critics and international observers who accuse the party of stifling democracy and mismanaging the country’s economy.

Despite these challenges, both parties continue to lean on their shared revolutionary past, emphasizing their role in the fight against colonialism and apartheid as a cornerstone of their legitimacy.

The delegation’s visit to Namibia, which included an “interactive moment” with SWAPO officials, highlights the enduring connection between these liberation movements.

ZANU PF’s statement further notes that the visit was an opportunity to strengthen ties and support the Namibian party’s electoral efforts.

A Zanu PF source said:

“We are here to show our unwavering support for SWAPO as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

Our shared history and struggle bind us, and it is crucial that we continue to support each other in this challenging time.”

This campaign, though symbolically significant, also reflects the broader geopolitical dynamics at play in Southern Africa.

As these revolutionary parties face increasing pressure to adapt to a changing political environment, their efforts to maintain control, both at home and within the region, will continue to shape the future of the Southern African political landscape.

For now, ZANU PF’s support for SWAPO is a reminder that, even as revolutionary movements confront rising opposition, their alliances remain an important factor in their strategies to stay in power.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...