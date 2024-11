Sakhile Dube Speaks On Miss Universe Competition

By A Correspondent

Sakhile Dube, Miss Universe Zimbabwe, has arrived back in the country after representing Zimbabwe at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

Having secured a spot in the top 30 at the recently concluded pageant, Sakhile expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s rare for Zimbabwe to be heard on such a global stage, but thanks to your love and support, Zimbabwe, we made it possible.”

