Zanu PF Hardliners Humiliate Rugeje

By A Correspondent

Retired army general Engelbert Rugeje has come under fire from loyalists within the 2030 Mnangagwa Anenge Achipo faction, according to sources.

The attack took place during a recent Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Masvingo.

Political strategist Chabata Lawrence, who closely follows ZANU PF’s internal dynamics, strongly condemned the verbal assault on Rugeje.

“The disgraceful attack on Politburo member Lt. Gen. Engelbert Rugeje at the Masvingo PCC meeting marks a new low in the party’s internal politics,” Lawrence said.

“It is both shocking and troubling that a lower-level party organ would feel emboldened enough to manufacture baseless accusations against a distinguished military figure and respected party veteran.”

