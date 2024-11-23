10,000 ltrs Fuel Stolen from Harare Fire Brigade Trucks| THIEVES or INSIDE JOB?

To the Editor,

I am writing to expose a shocking scandal at the Harare Fire Brigade Central Fire Station. It has come to my attention that some staff members have been stealing fuel from the station, using it for their own vehicles and selling it on the black market.

This is not just a matter of petty theft. The amount of fuel stolen is estimated to be over 10,000 liters, which is a huge loss to the council and the ratepayers of Harare.

What’s even more disturbing is that this theft is alleged to involve staff members of various ranks, including senior officers. It seems that some top management may be aware of the issue but have chosen to turn a blind eye.

As a concerned citizen, I urge the Harare City Council to take immediate action to investigate these allegations and hold those responsible accountable. It’s time for the council to take decisive action and restore trust in the Harare Fire Brigade.

