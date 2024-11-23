Village Head Fondles Girl(8) Breasts, Private Parts

By A Correspondent

A disturbing incident has shaken the community of Sibambane Village in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province.

Champion Gumbo, a 64-year-old village head, was arrested and charged with indecent assault for repeatedly fondling an 8-year-old girl’s breasts and private parts.

The victim, who had been subjected to multiple instances of abuse, became traumatized and refused to run errands for her aunt, fearing encounters with Gumbo. The abuse occurred on several occasions in October, with Gumbo calling the girl to his homestead whenever she was sent on an errand.

The matter came to light on November 3, 2024, when the victim refused to look for network signal, revealing Gumbo’s abuse to her aunt. The police were notified, leading to Gumbo’s arrest.

Gumbo pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial. He was remanded out of custody pending sentencing.

The community is left reeling from the betrayal of trust by a village leader.

The incident highlights the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious behavior to protect vulnerable members of society.

