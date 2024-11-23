Zanu PF Candidate Grabs Victoria Falls Council Seat

By A Correspondent

In a politically charged development in Victoria Falls, Tonderai Mutasa, a ZANU PF candidate, was sworn in as the new Ward One Councillor this Thursday following a High Court ruling that disqualified Ephias Mambume from contesting the seat. The ruling, which cited Mambume’s outstanding water and rates payments to the local council, effectively cleared the path for Mutasa’s entry into the council. But behind this seemingly technical disqualification lies a deeper, more troubling political maneuver that raises serious questions about the fairness and transparency of Zimbabwe’s electoral process.

The disqualification was based on Section 119 of the Electoral Act, which prohibits individuals from contesting if they owe a local authority more than four months of unpaid rates. However, the circumstances surrounding the recall and the subsequent disqualification suggest that the entire process was not only politically motivated but designed to further entrench ZANU PF’s dominance in both urban and rural councils across the country.

The Unconstitutional Recalls: A ZANU PF Tactic?

The recall of Mambume, a former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor, is part of a broader pattern in which opposition figures have faced systematic removals from local councils. The recalls have been widely condemned as unconstitutional, with critics arguing that they have been used as a tool to undermine opposition parties and skew the political landscape in favor of ZANU PF.

Mambume’s disqualification, and Mutasa’s subsequent swearing-in, reflects a larger strategy by ZANU PF to gain control of local governance structures. Notably, the political party now controls two out of the 14 seats in Victoria Falls, including one through proportional representation, despite the city’s population being largely sympathetic to opposition parties. This move is seen as part of a coordinated effort to increase ZANU PF’s influence in key urban and rural councils, both of which are traditionally strongholds for opposition parties.

By disqualifying opposition candidates under technicalities, such as unpaid rates or other minor infractions, the ruling party is able to strategically replace them with its own loyalists. This tactic circumvents the need for a fair electoral contest, ensuring that ZANU PF secures more seats without the need for actual votes. These backdoor moves are particularly concerning given the broader political context in Zimbabwe, where concerns over electoral integrity, transparency, and fairness have been a constant feature of the political discourse.

Political Manipulation of Electoral Laws

The legality of the recalls and disqualifications has been a point of contention. Many legal experts and political analysts have described these actions as unconstitutional, arguing that they violate the principles of democratic participation and fairness. Section 119 of the Electoral Act, which was cited in the disqualification of Mambume, has been criticized for being overly punitive and potentially being used to target political opponents unfairly.

The recurring trend of recalling opposition councillors and replacing them with ZANU PF candidates creates a chilling effect on the democratic process. It sends a message that once in power, the ruling party can manipulate the system to ensure its continued dominance. The fact that the disqualification in this case was based on an outstanding council debt, rather than any direct electoral misconduct, further raises questions about the motivations behind the decision.

ZANU PF’s Strategic Control of Urban and Rural Councils

Victoria Falls, like many urban centers in Zimbabwe, has traditionally leaned toward opposition parties, particularly the CCC. The move to install Mutasa as councillor not only shifts the balance in favor of ZANU PF in this particular council but is also indicative of a broader strategy to secure control over both urban and rural councils. By targeting opposition councillors with recalls, ZANU PF can gradually erode the power base of opposition parties, especially in areas where the opposition enjoys significant grassroots support.

Moreover, this approach also has implications for the upcoming national elections. Control over local councils is often seen as a precursor to broader political influence. With ZANU PF gaining ground in councils across the country, its ability to control local governance structures could give it a significant advantage in the national political arena, particularly in terms of resource allocation, campaign mobilization, and political patronage.

Conclusion: A Dark Chapter in Zimbabwe’s Electoral History

The swearing-in of Tonderai Mutasa as Victoria Falls’ Ward One Councillor is a troubling reminder of the extent to which ZANU PF is willing to go to secure its hold on power. The disqualification of Ephias Mambume, while legally justified under the Electoral Act, raises serious doubts about the integrity of the recall process and its potential for political abuse.

By using technicalities like unpaid rates to disqualify opposition candidates, ZANU PF has effectively turned local councils into a political battleground where the outcome is preordained through strategic manipulation rather than through free and fair elections. This latest move in Victoria Falls is part of a broader pattern that is increasingly being viewed as unconstitutional, and one that risks further undermining democratic norms in Zimbabwe.

