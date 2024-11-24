Warriors Set to Make Their Mark At 2025 AFCON

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors, are gearing up for a crucial year in 2025, with a focus on both World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Warriors will begin their 2025 campaign with the final phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Zimbabwe’s Group C journey will kick off with a home match against Benin, followed by an away fixture against Nigeria during the first international window from March 17–25, 2025.

In the next international window, from June 2–10, the Warriors will have the chance to arrange two international friendlies. While the COSAFA Cup is expected to occur around this time, it does not appear on the official FIFA calendar for 2025.

World Cup qualification will resume in September, with Zimbabwe traveling to Benin for the reverse fixture before returning home to face Rwanda. The Warriors will conclude their World Cup qualification campaign with critical home and away fixtures against South Africa and Lesotho, set for October 6–14.

The November 10–18 window will not feature World Cup qualifiers for CAF nations, but Coach Michael Nees is expected to schedule additional friendly matches as the team ramps up preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

The 2025 AFCON tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, and will mark the Warriors’ final major tournament appearance of the year, as they aim to make a significant impact on the continental stage.

