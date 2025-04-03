CIO Boss Fired Over Coup Plot Allegations

By Munacho Gwamanda-Former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Isaac Moyo, who was abruptly dismissed last year, was reportedly ousted due to his allegiance to disgruntled war veterans and army generals backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s bid for the presidency, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has suggested.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa dismissed Moyo without notice in December last year, along with Fulton Mangwanya, former head of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Around the same time, Mnangagwa also retired Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, replacing him with his deputy, Stephen Mutamba.

Mutsvangwa stated that these demotions were part of a calculated intelligence strategy to weaken Chiwenga and a faction of war veterans resisting Mnangagwa’s efforts to extend his rule beyond 2028.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mutsvangwa suggested that Mnangagwa’s systematic replacement of top security officials was intended to preempt a potential coup.

“These changes ensure that security institutions remain professional and committed to constitutional order,” Mutsvangwa said, hinting at deep-rooted factional battles within the ruling party.

Last week, Mnangagwa also demoted Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander General Anselem Sanyatwe.

Mutsvangwa openly ridiculed the demotions, implying that Sanyatwe and other high-ranking security figures were purged for aligning with war veterans led by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa who has been advocating for his removal.

Chiwenga, who played a crucial role in Mnangagwa’s rise to power, has seen his influence gradually eroded through strategic purges of his military allies.

Sanyatwe’s removal is particularly significant.

A close associate of Chiwenga, he was reassigned to a relatively low-profile role as Minister of Sports, replacing International Olympic Committee president-elect Kirsty Coventry.

His demotion underscores Mnangagwa’s broader strategy to diminish Chiwenga’s influence within the military and ensure that key positions are occupied by loyalists.

Mnangagwa’s abrupt reshuffling of Zimbabwe’s security leadership came amid escalating tensions within Zanu PF and growing fears of internal dissent ahead of the successfully planned and executed March 31 protests by disgruntled war veterans.

The veterans, led by Geza, have been vocal about corruption and economic mismanagement within the ruling party.

Mutsvangwa dismissed the dissenters as “power-hungry opportunists,” asserting that the new security leadership had “proven its loyalty to the President and the Constitution.”

However, analysts view the shake-up as a preemptive strike against potential coup attempts and a deliberate effort to consolidate Mnangagwa’s grip on power ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speculation is rife that Mnangagwa may seek a controversial third term, a move that would further deepen factional divisions within Zanu PF.

Chiwenga’s faction perceives Mnangagwa’s security reforms as an attempt to marginalize military power in favor of civilian control, effectively sidelining those who helped him ascend to the presidency in 2017.

