Fresh Details Emerge On Sanyatwe’s Dismissal

Spread the love

By Munacho Gwamanda- Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has revealed that President Mnangagwa fired the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander General Anselem Sanyatwe for allegedly conspiring with war veterans, led by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, to topple him.

While Mutsvangwa avoided naming Sanyatwe directly, his comments strongly suggested that senior military figures had been plotting against Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Sanyatwe, a key Chiwenga ally, was swiftly replaced by Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu and reassigned as Minister of Sports—an appointment widely viewed as a humiliating demotion.

This sudden military shake-up is part of Mnangagwa’s broader strategy to neutralize perceived threats within the security sector, particularly those linked to Chiwenga

The removal of Sanyatwe marks the latest escalation in the long-running political chess game between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

The tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga date back to the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga, as then-Army Commander, played a decisive role in bringing Mnangagwa to power.

However, their alliance quickly soured as Mnangagwa moved to sideline his deputy, systematically purging military figures loyal to Chiwenga.

Since 2018, Mnangagwa has:

Replaced Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga with Stephen Mutamba.

with Stephen Mutamba. Appointed ex-Parks boss Fulton Mangwanya as Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director, replacing Isaac Moyo.

as Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director, replacing Isaac Moyo. Now, removed Sanyatwe, further dismantling Chiwenga’s military network.

The pattern is clear—Mnangagwa is reshaping Zimbabwe’s security apparatus, ensuring that only his most trusted loyalists remain in key positions.

Speculation is rife that Mnangagwa may seek an unconstitutional third term in 2028, a move that Chiwenga’s faction vehemently opposes.

Analysts view the latest security shake-up as an attempt to crush any opposition before it gains momentum.

The power struggle has spilled into the ranks of war veterans, with Chiwenga’s allies, including Geza, organizing protests against Mnangagwa’s rule.

Mutsvangwa dismissed these protests as “opportunistic,” signaling that Mnangagwa’s camp is determined to stamp out dissent.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...