Geza Points Out Reasons For Mnangagwa Impeachment

By A Correspondent

War veteran Blessed Geza says there is no going back on the removal of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Geza spoke of Mnangagwa’s impeachment.

” We have to stand united. Mnangagwa is now incapacitated and therefore there are several reasons for impeaching him.

Vultures around him are now running the country,” said Geza.

