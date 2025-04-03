Julie Makes Clear: DaddyHope Remains A Daddy’st, A Chigananda Not Journalist, Bullying People

ZimEye
Julie tells Hopewell Chin'ono, Daddyism is not journalism pic.twitter.com/p9gYAYUOfK— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 4, 2023
This is Hopewell Chin’ono 👇🏿 He has been fighting a hard battle to discredit Nelson Chamisa, and every other senior person with power he has allegedly scammed, since his teenage years, who include his former employer. Since his 1989 days, when he harassed his own headmaster,… pic.twitter.com/bmvmVriYyv— ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 3, 2025
