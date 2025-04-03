Mnangagwa Fires Environment Minister Amidst Mounting Pressure Over His Own Presidency

Harare, Zimbabwe – April 3, 2025

By A Correspondent | In a move that has sent fresh shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s political landscape, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired another cabinet minister, even as his own position hangs in the balance amid growing calls for his removal from office.

According to an official press statement released today by the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mnangagwa has removed Sthembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from her post as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, with immediate effect. The decision was made in terms of section 340(1)(f), read together with section 108(1)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.



Sithembiso Nyoni

The announcement was signed by Dr. M. Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, and is dated April 3, 2025.

No official reason was given for Nyoni’s dismissal, but the move comes at a time when Mnangagwa himself is under intense political scrutiny. With factions within ZANU-PF reportedly mobilizing against him and growing public unrest over economic hardship and corruption scandals, speculation is rife that this firing may signal internal purges or attempts to reassert authority.

Nyoni, a veteran of Zimbabwean politics, previously served in various ministerial roles and was seen as a stabilizing figure within the cabinet. Her abrupt removal is likely to deepen uncertainty within the ruling elite and stir further intrigue about the president’s grip on power.

This marks yet another high-profile exit from Mnangagwa’s cabinet in recent months, raising questions about the coherence and stability of his administration as pressure mounts both from within the ruling party and from a restive population demanding reform.

Political analysts suggest the president may be attempting to consolidate power by removing ministers perceived to be disloyal or aligned with rival factions. However, with rumors of an impending vote of no confidence gaining traction, Mnangagwa’s political maneuvering may come too late to salvage his presidency.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

