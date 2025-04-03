Mnangagwa Party Bribes Glen View South Voters With Cash

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party is targeting victory in the upcoming April 12 by-election in Glen View South, employing what many view as a clear vote-buying strategy.

On Wednesday, Mr. Mnangagwa’s special advisor, Paul Tungwarara, announced a substantial cash offer of USD 200,000 to the constituency.

Zanu PF stated in a press release, “Today ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha is in Glen View South to drum up support for the Party’s candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera. Machacha handed over a borehole at Glen View 3 shops that was drilled under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme initiated by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.”

Accompanying Machacha during the visit were Harare Provincial Minister Tavengwa, Presidential Advisor Dr. Tungwarara, and several senior party officials from the Harare province. The statement continued, “President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, through his Special Advisor Paul Tungwarara, announced a USD 200,000 Presidential revolving fund earmarked for Glen View South Constituency.”

This move is seen by critics as an attempt to sway voters with financial incentives and public infrastructure projects in the lead-up to the election.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...