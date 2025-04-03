Mnangagwa’s Blue-eyed Boy Threatens To “Expose Geza Handlers”

By A Correspondent

At a Zanu PF event in Glen View South on Wednesday, Daniel Garwe, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, issued a strong warning to war veteran Blessed Geza, labeling him a “bogus war veteran” and a “puppet.”

Garwe expressed his frustration, stating, “Why are you hiding in South Africa? We will expose Geza’s handlers very soon.

We know there are people who are sending him. Geza, Kasukuwere, and Nyokayemabhunu, we know what you are up to, but you will not succeed.”

He further emphasized Zanu PF’s resolve, adding, “We are ready to defend Mnangagwa and that I can assure you.” Garwe’s comments are part of a broader political tension as the party prepares for the upcoming by-election and ongoing internal power struggles.

Geza has boldly challenged Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa’s third-term agenda. He is spearheading calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation, citing concerns over corruption, the gross mismanagement of the economy, and rampant looting. His criticisms have made him a prominent figure in opposition circles, and his actions are seen as a direct challenge to Mnangagwa’s leadership.

