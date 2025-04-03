Mnangagwa’s Latest Blow to Struggling Citizens: Mandatory Radio Licence Payment for Vehicles

By A Correspondent

In a move that further burdens Zimbabwe’s already struggling citizens, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has pushed forward a controversial bill requiring mandatory radio license payments for motor vehicles.

The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, which passed through the Senate without amendments, has sparked intense public outcry.

Motorists are particularly furious about the new requirement, which adds to the list of financial demands on a population already grappling with high costs of living. “How can they impose yet another license on us when we can barely afford the basics?” one angry motorist exclaimed. “This government just keeps finding ways to drain our pockets dry.”

Dr. Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, defended the bill, stating that it was necessary to improve the quality of broadcasting services and support content creators.

“There has always been mandatory payment of licenses, but now we are amplifying this requirement to improve quality and adequately compensate content creators,” he explained.

However, the reaction from the public has been one of frustration and confusion. “I have two cars, so now I’m expected to pay a separate license for each? How is this fair?” a driver fumed. Many motorists are questioning the fairness of the new fee structure, especially for those who own multiple vehicles.

In addition to the radio license issue, Dr. Muswere provided an update on the government’s ongoing efforts to digitize the country’s broadcasting services. However, many citizens remain skeptical of the government’s promises, questioning whether these initiatives will actually benefit the average Zimbabwean. “They keep talking about digitization, but will it really make a difference to us? All we want is to live without being charged for every little thing,” said another frustrated motorist.

With the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill having already passed both the National Assembly and Senate, it is now poised to be reviewed by the Parliamentary Legal Committee before being sent to President Mnangagwa for final approval. As the bill nears the final stages of becoming law, the public remains deeply divided over its necessity and its potential to worsen their already strained financial situations.

