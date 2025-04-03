Rising Tennis Star Sets Sights on African Championship Title

Sports Correspondent



Zimbabwe’s junior tennis sensation, Tanaka Mhlanga, is poised to make a lasting impact at the upcoming African Junior Tennis Championships in Egypt, scheduled to take place on April 14.

With a wealth of experience garnered from competing in international tournaments in Mozambique and Morocco, Mhlanga is confident that her third appearance on the continental stage will yield a triumphant outcome.

Mhlanga’s impressive track record, which includes a second-place finish at the African Championships, has been bolstered by her participation in ITF tournaments.

“I’ve been diligently preparing for this moment, and I’m eager to leverage the valuable experience I’ve gained from competing in ITF events,” Mhlanga remarked. “This will be my third time competing at this level, and I’m determined to make it count.”

Mhlanga will be joined in Egypt by five fellow Zimbabwean tennis players, all of whom will be competing in the ITF Tournament.

The Bulawayo Metropolitan Tennis Board has played a pivotal role in nurturing the talents of these young athletes, who are expected to make a proud representation of their nation. “Our calendar is filled with exciting events, and we’re particularly looking forward to the junior championships in Egypt,” noted Tendai Chikunichawa, Chairperson of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Tennis Board.

The Zimbabwean contingent will be well-represented across various categories, with Brian Dube, Rufaro Ruwanza, and Noah Sanushonga competing in the boys’ under-16 category.

Meanwhile, Emily George, who is currently training at the ITF centre in Tunisia, and Kudzai Chapepa will be flying the flag for Zimbabwe in the girls’ under-14 category, which also serves as a World Cup Qualifier.

Post



