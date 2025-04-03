ZANU PF’s Conrad Mwanza Who Tried To Assassinate Chamisa’s Character Using BBC HardTalk, Exposed By Own Employees

BREAKING NEWS: Whistleblowers Expose Zim Achievers CEO Conrad Mwanza Over Alleged Financial Misconduct and Political Collusion

London – 2 April 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Employees of Zim Achievers CEO, Mr. Conrad Mwanza, have come forward with damning allegations of financial misconduct and unethical business practices, placing the controversial businessman at the centre of a growing scandal.

A graphic posted on social media by Mwanza’s @cmg_mediagroup accuses Mr. Mwanza of a string of serious offenses, including:

Never paying debts

Dodging business deals

Money laundering

Failing to pay employees

Not honouring contracts

This is not the first time Mr. Mwanza has found himself at the heart of controversy. Scores of journalists in Zimbabwe, and South Africa have submitted written complaints over how he has allegedly used them to advertise his business and then disappear for years without paying the contracted fees.



Mwanza is also widely remembered for his controversial role in a 2018 BBC HardTalk interview with then-opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, which critics believe was engineered to damage Chamisa’s credibility ahead of Zimbabwe’s watershed elections.

At the time, concerns were raised by the Oxford branch of the MDC-T, who lodged a formal complaint with the BBC, alleging the interview was “biased, disrespectful and intended to portray Chamisa as immature and undemocratic.” The letter, dated 23 May 2018, accused BBC’s Stephen Sackur of aligning with ZANU-PF narratives and ignoring objective journalistic standards.

“Mr. Sackur seemed bent on belittling our President… using words like ‘nonsense’ and ‘silly’ to describe policy positions. We are of the firm belief that the interview was not balanced,” reads part of the letter signed by Tafadzwa Chigwende, Youth Chair of MDC-T Oxford.

The resurfacing of these allegations—both financial and political—has reignited debate around the manipulation of Western media platforms for partisan objectives by Zimbabwean actors aligned with the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Mr. Mwanza, who was contacted for comment, had not responded by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the 2018 complaint remains unanswered publicly by the BBC, and the broader implications of foreign influence and disinformation in Zimbabwe’s democratic processes continue to stir concern both at home and in the diaspora.

Developing story…

